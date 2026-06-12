Facebook and Meta Platforms Hit by Global Outage, Millions Left Unable to Log In

Facebook and a number of other platforms owned by Meta experienced a significant worldwide outage, leaving millions of users across the globe unable to access their accounts or load content, according to widespread user reports.

Wide-Scale Disruption Reported

The outage affected Facebook along with several other services under the Meta umbrella, causing frustration among users who found themselves locked out or faced with persistent loading errors. The disruption appeared to strike simultaneously across multiple regions, suggesting a centralised technical failure rather than a localised network issue.

Social media users quickly turned to alternative platforms to voice their frustration, with complaints flooding in from across Asia, Europe, the Americas, and beyond — including many users in Sri Lanka who rely heavily on Facebook for both personal communication and business activity.

Impact Felt Locally

For Sri Lankans, the outage carried particular significance. Facebook remains one of the most widely used digital platforms in the country, serving as a primary channel for small businesses, community groups, news dissemination, and everyday social interaction. Any prolonged interruption to the service can have a measurable impact on local commerce and communication.

Meta Yet to Issue Full Explanation

At the time of reporting, Meta had not released a comprehensive public statement detailing the root cause of the outage or providing a clear timeline for full restoration of services. Users were advised to:

Attempt logging out and back into their accounts once services resumed

Clear browser cache and cookies if experiencing continued difficulties

Check Meta's official status channels for updates

Large-scale outages of this nature serve as a reminder of how deeply integrated platforms such as Facebook have become in daily life — and how disruptive even a brief interruption can be for millions of people worldwide.

This is not the first time Meta's platforms have experienced a global outage. A notable incident in October 2021 saw Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp go dark for several hours, causing widespread disruption and significant scrutiny of the company's infrastructure resilience.

Further updates are expected as Meta investigates the cause and works to restore normal service across all affected platforms.

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