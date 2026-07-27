S&P Global Maintains Sri Lanka's Credit Rating at CCC+/C with Stable Outlook

International credit rating agency S&P Global has reaffirmed Sri Lanka's sovereign credit ratings at CCC+/C, maintaining a stable outlook for the island nation as it continues its gradual economic recovery following one of the worst financial crises in its history.

What the Rating Means

The CCC+/C rating, while still firmly in speculative territory, reflects the ongoing challenges Sri Lanka faces in rebuilding fiscal credibility and restoring debt sustainability. A stable outlook from S&P signals that the agency does not anticipate an immediate change in the rating in either direction, offering a degree of near-term predictability for investors and creditors watching the country's progress.

For a nation that defaulted on its external debt in 2022 for the first time in its post-independence history, even the affirmation of a low-grade rating with a stable outlook is seen as a modest but meaningful marker of incremental progress.

Context of Sri Lanka's Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka has been working closely with the International Monetary Fund under an extended fund facility programme aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability, rebuilding foreign reserves, and implementing structural reforms. The country has also been engaged in complex negotiations with bilateral and commercial creditors to restructure its external debt obligations.

Authorities have made measurable strides in stabilising the economy, including a significant reduction in inflation from its devastating peak, a gradual rebuilding of foreign exchange reserves, and improved fiscal discipline through revenue-side reforms.

Challenges That Remain

Despite the cautious optimism reflected in S&P's affirmation, Sri Lanka still faces a difficult road ahead. Key concerns include:

The successful completion of debt restructuring with all creditor classes

Sustaining fiscal consolidation without derailing economic growth

Maintaining reform momentum amid political and social pressures

Rebuilding investor confidence in the medium to long term

Analysts note that any upgrade in Sri Lanka's credit rating will likely depend on tangible evidence of debt restructuring completion, continued adherence to IMF programme targets, and a demonstrable improvement in government revenue generation.

Significance for Sri Lanka

Credit ratings play a crucial role in determining a country's ability to access international capital markets and the cost at which it can borrow. While Sri Lanka's current rating still places it well below investment grade, the stable outlook prevents any further immediate deterioration in market confidence.

For ordinary Sri Lankans who endured severe shortages of fuel, medicine, and essential goods at the height of the crisis, the sustained focus on economic stabilisation represents a critical step toward long-term recovery and a return to a more stable standard of living.