Sri Lanka Eyes Special Oversight Unit Under Presidential Secretariat to Track Indian-Funded Development Projects

Sri Lanka and India have engaged in high-level discussions aimed at addressing persistent challenges surrounding Indian-funded development initiatives currently underway in the country, with proposals emerging for a dedicated monitoring mechanism to be established directly under the Presidential Secretariat.

Dedicated Unit Proposed to Strengthen Project Oversight

As part of efforts to streamline the implementation of Indian-financed projects across the island, authorities have floated the idea of creating a specialised unit within the Presidential Secretariat. The proposed body would serve as a central oversight authority, tasked with identifying bottlenecks, tracking progress, and ensuring that projects funded through Indian assistance are delivered effectively and on schedule.

The move signals a growing recognition at the highest levels of government that existing mechanisms have fallen short in managing the complexities associated with large-scale foreign-funded development work.

Bilateral Talks Focus on Resolving Implementation Hurdles

Officials from both Sri Lanka and India have been engaged in consultations to pinpoint the root causes of delays and administrative difficulties that have hampered a number of ongoing projects. These discussions reflect the broader commitment both nations have expressed toward strengthening bilateral development cooperation.

India remains one of Sri Lanka's most significant development partners, with financial assistance channelled into sectors including infrastructure, housing, energy, and connectivity. Ensuring these investments yield tangible outcomes has become a priority for Colombo as it navigates its post-crisis economic recovery.

Presidential Secretariat at the Centre of Coordination

Placing the proposed monitoring unit under the Presidential Secretariat would give it considerable institutional authority, potentially enabling faster decision-making and direct access to the highest levels of executive power. Analysts note that such a structure could help cut through bureaucratic delays that have historically slowed the rollout of externally funded programmes.

Further details regarding the composition, mandate, and operational timeline of the proposed unit are expected to be firmed up through continued dialogue between the two governments.