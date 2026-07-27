Sri Lanka Cabinet Greenlights Extension of Judicial Retirement Age in Controversial Move

Cabinet Endorses Two-Year Extension for Judges

The Sri Lankan Cabinet has approved a contentious proposal to extend the mandatory retirement age of judges by two years, a decision that has drawn significant attention from legal and political circles across the country.

A Divisive Decision

The proposal, which had been the subject of considerable debate prior to its approval, will see sitting judges permitted to serve beyond their previously established retirement threshold. While proponents of the measure argue that it allows the judiciary to retain experienced legal minds at the highest levels, critics have raised concerns about the implications such a move may carry for judicial independence and institutional reform.

Broader Implications for the Judiciary

The decision arrives at a time when Sri Lanka's justice system continues to face scrutiny over efficiency, transparency, and accountability. Observers note that extending the tenure of judges could have a direct bearing on pending appointments, the composition of key courts, and the broader balance of power within the legal establishment.

The retirement age extension applies to judges across the relevant tiers of the Sri Lankan judiciary.

The Cabinet endorsed the proposal despite ongoing public discourse surrounding judicial reform.

Legal analysts are expected to weigh in on the constitutional and procedural dimensions of the change.

Further details regarding the implementation timeline and the specific courts affected are yet to be formally announced by the government. Political analysts are closely monitoring how this decision will be received by the legal fraternity and civil society in the weeks ahead.

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