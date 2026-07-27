Esala Perahera Drops Kavadi Ritual Following Gang Threat Warning

One of Sri Lanka's most celebrated cultural and religious processions, the Esala Perahera, has removed the traditional Kavadi dance ritual from this year's festivities after organisers received a warning of potential gang-related threats, casting a shadow over the iconic annual event.

A Precautionary Decision

Authorities and organisers connected to the prestigious pageant confirmed that the decision to drop the Kavadi ritual was not taken lightly. The move came in direct response to credible warnings regarding possible disruptions linked to gang activity, prompting officials to prioritise the safety of participants and the thousands of devotees who gather each year to witness the spectacle.

The Kavadi, a physically demanding and visually striking devotional dance performed by Hindu devotees as an act of worship, has long been a cherished component of the broader Esala celebrations. Its removal this year has drawn significant attention and concern from both cultural custodians and the public.

Safety of Participants Comes First

Organisers stressed that ensuring a peaceful and secure environment for all attendees remained their foremost obligation. With intelligence pointing to a credible threat from criminal elements, proceeding with the Kavadi performance was deemed too great a risk under the prevailing circumstances.

The safety and sanctity of this sacred event must be protected above all else, and this difficult decision reflects that responsibility.

Security forces have been placed on heightened alert for the duration of the Esala Perahera, with additional measures reportedly being deployed along the procession route to prevent any untoward incidents.

Cultural Significance at Stake

The Esala Perahera, held annually in Kandy, is among Asia's grandest religious processions, drawing both local pilgrims and international tourists in enormous numbers. The festival, centred on the sacred Temple of the Tooth Relic, is a deeply revered event for Buddhists and Hindus alike, with the Kavadi performance representing the island's rich tradition of religious harmony and multi-ethnic participation.

Cultural commentators have expressed sadness over the omission, noting that gang-related interference in a sacred national celebration sets a troubling precedent. Many have called on law enforcement agencies to take firm action against those responsible for issuing threats that have disrupted centuries-old traditions.

Calls for Accountability

Community leaders and religious representatives have urged the government to investigate the source of the threats thoroughly and ensure that such interference does not recur in future years. The incident has reignited broader conversations about the influence of criminal networks on public life in Sri Lanka and the need for stronger mechanisms to protect cultural and religious events from intimidation.

Despite the removal of the Kavadi ritual, the Esala Perahera is expected to proceed with its other ceremonial elements, offering devotees and visitors a glimpse of Sri Lanka's enduring spiritual and cultural heritage.

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