Sri Lanka Athletics Selection Committee Resigns Over Interference Allegations

Entire panel steps down citing external pressure and unauthorised player selections

The Sri Lanka Athletics Selection Committee has been thrown into turmoil after all its members tendered their resignations, citing unacceptable interference in their duties and the participation of athletes they had not chosen in competitive events.

The resigned selectors expressed frustration that players who had not been picked through the official selection process were being fielded in competitions, effectively undermining the authority and integrity of the committee.

In a strongly worded statement, the outgoing panel made clear that their decisions were being bypassed, leaving them with little choice but to step down collectively in protest.

"Players we did not select are competing," the committee noted, summarising the core grievance that ultimately led to their unanimous resignation.

The development raises serious concerns about governance within Sri Lanka's athletics administration, with questions now mounting over who holds the authority to make final selection decisions and whether proper procedures are being followed ahead of upcoming competitions.

The mass resignation leaves a significant void in the country's athletics setup at a critical time, potentially disrupting preparations for international events in which Sri Lankan athletes are expected to participate.

Sports administrators and athletes alike will be watching closely to see how the relevant governing bodies respond to the crisis and whether steps will be taken to restore transparency and accountability to the selection process.

No immediate replacement committee has been announced, and it remains unclear how athlete selections will be managed in the interim period following the panel's departure.

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