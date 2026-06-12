Commonwealth Lawyers Association Raises Alarm Over Sri Lanka's Plan to Extend Judicial Retirement Age

The Commonwealth Lawyers Association (CLA) has expressed serious concern over reports that Sri Lanka is considering extending the retirement age of its judges, warning that such a move could have significant implications for judicial independence in the country.

CLA Flags Threat to Judicial Independence

The London-based legal body, which represents bar associations and law societies across Commonwealth nations, cautioned that altering the retirement age of sitting judges raises fundamental questions about the separation of powers and the integrity of the judiciary.

The association stressed that any changes to judicial tenure must be approached with extreme care, as they carry the potential to undermine public confidence in the impartiality and independence of the courts.

Why This Matters for Sri Lanka

Judicial independence is widely regarded as a cornerstone of democratic governance. Critics argue that extending the retirement age of judges — particularly if done without a transparent and constitutionally sound process — could open the door to political influence over the bench.

Sri Lanka has faced scrutiny over its democratic institutions in recent years, and any perceived interference in the judiciary is likely to attract both domestic and international attention.

Calls for Transparency and Due Process

The CLA urged Sri Lankan authorities to ensure that any reform to judicial terms of service is carried out in full accordance with established legal norms and with appropriate consultation with the legal community. The association emphasised that the rule of law must be upheld and that reforms affecting the judiciary should never be driven by political convenience.

The CLA represents lawyers and legal bodies across Commonwealth member states.

Judicial independence is protected under Sri Lanka's Constitution.

The association has previously engaged with Sri Lanka on matters relating to the rule of law.

Legal observers in Sri Lanka are now watching closely to see how the government responds to the international body's concerns, with many calling for greater clarity on the rationale and scope of the proposed changes.

The Commonwealth Lawyers Association has made clear that safeguarding judicial independence is not merely a procedural matter, but a fundamental obligation of any democratic state.

As the debate unfolds, pressure is mounting on Sri Lankan lawmakers to demonstrate that the country's judiciary will remain free from executive interference — a standard the CLA and the broader international legal community will continue to monitor closely.

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