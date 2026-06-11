Twenty-Five Public Servants Nabbed for Bribery in Just Four Months, Anti-Corruption Commission Reveals

Twenty-five government officials have been arrested on bribery-related charges during the first four months of 2026, according to figures released by Sri Lanka's Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

A Troubling Trend in the Public Sector

The arrests, which span the period from January to April this year, highlight growing efforts by authorities to crack down on corrupt practices within the state sector. The figures signal an active enforcement posture by CIABOC, the country's primary anti-corruption body tasked with investigating and prosecuting bribery offences committed by public officials.

The identities and specific roles of those arrested have not been fully disclosed, though the cases are understood to involve officials accepting bribes in the course of their official duties.

Anti-Corruption Drive Gains Momentum

The arrests come against the backdrop of intensified public scrutiny over corruption in government institutions, a concern that has featured prominently in national political discourse in recent years. Sri Lanka has undertaken a series of governance reforms aimed at improving transparency and accountability across state institutions.

CIABOC has been increasingly visible in its enforcement activities, with the latest statistics suggesting a sustained operational tempo in pursuing wrongdoing among public servants.

Civil society groups and good governance advocates have long called for firmer action against bribery, arguing that corruption in the public sector undermines the delivery of essential services to ordinary Sri Lankans and erodes public trust in state institutions.

What the Law Says

Under Sri Lankan law, public officials found guilty of accepting bribes face significant penalties, including imprisonment and disqualification from holding public office. CIABOC is empowered to investigate, arrest, and prosecute individuals accused of bribery and corruption offences under the Bribery Act and the Declaration of Assets and Liabilities Law.

The Commission has urged members of the public to report instances of bribery through its official channels, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring integrity within the public service.