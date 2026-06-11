Sri Lanka Scraps ETA Fees for Tourists from UK, US, India and 36 Other Nations in Major Tourism Push

Sri Lanka has taken a significant step to reinvigorate its tourism sector by eliminating fees for the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system for visitors arriving from 40 countries, including major source markets such as the United Kingdom, the United States, India, Germany, and Australia.

A Bold Move to Attract More Visitors

The decision to offer free tourist ETAs to nationals from these key countries signals a strong commitment by Sri Lankan authorities to position the island as a more accessible and competitive destination in the global travel market. By removing what was previously a financial hurdle in the pre-arrival process, the government aims to encourage greater tourist arrivals and drive recovery in one of the country's most vital economic sectors.

The initiative covers a total of 40 nations, spanning major tourism-generating markets across Europe, Asia, and the Pacific. The move is expected to simplify the entry process considerably, allowing prospective visitors to obtain travel authorisation online without incurring any cost prior to their trip.

Key Countries Included in the Scheme

United Kingdom

United States of America

India

Germany

Australia

An additional 35 countries spanning major global tourism markets

Tourism at the Heart of Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's tourism industry has been on a gradual path to recovery following a series of setbacks in recent years, including the Easter Sunday attacks of 2019, the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the severe economic crisis that gripped the country in 2022. Boosting tourist arrivals has been widely identified as a priority for stabilising and growing the national economy.

Industry observers have welcomed the announcement, noting that cost and convenience are among the top factors influencing a traveller's choice of destination. Removing the ETA fee reduces the financial barrier at one of the earliest stages of the traveller's journey — the planning and booking phase — which could meaningfully influence decisions in favour of Sri Lanka over competing regional destinations.

Strengthening Sri Lanka's Global Tourism Appeal

Sri Lanka continues to be recognised internationally for its diverse attractions, including ancient cultural heritage sites, pristine beaches, lush hill country, and rich wildlife. The island nation has featured prominently in several global travel recommendation lists in recent years, and tourism authorities are keen to translate that positive reputation into tangible visitor numbers.

With the free ETA policy now in place for nationals of 40 countries, Sri Lanka is sending a clear message to the world that it is open, welcoming, and ready to offer an exceptional experience to international travellers. Officials hope the policy will deliver a measurable uplift in tourist arrivals in the months ahead, contributing to broader economic growth and employment across the hospitality and service sectors.

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