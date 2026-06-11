Sri Lanka Air Force Achieves Historic First Test Flight of Upgraded Kfir C12 'Lion Cub' Fighter Jet

A Landmark Moment for Sri Lanka's Air Power

The Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) has reached a significant milestone in its ongoing effort to modernise its combat aviation capabilities, successfully completing the first test flight of its upgraded Kfir C12 fighter aircraft, known by its evocative nickname the "Lion Cub".

Upgraded Capabilities for a New Era

The historic test flight marks a proud achievement for the SLAF's fleet modernisation programme, demonstrating the force's commitment to maintaining and enhancing its airborne defence capabilities. The Kfir, originally an Israeli-designed multirole combat aircraft, has long served as a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's fighter fleet, and this latest upgrade signals a renewed investment in its operational longevity and effectiveness.

The C12 variant upgrade is expected to significantly improve the aircraft's performance, avionics, and overall combat readiness, positioning the SLAF to meet contemporary aerial defence challenges with greater confidence and precision.

Significance for National Defence

The successful completion of the test flight represents more than a technical achievement — it reflects the SLAF's strategic vision for sustaining a credible air defence posture in the region. Modernising existing platforms rather than retiring them entirely is a cost-effective approach that many air forces around the world have adopted, and Sri Lanka's programme stands as a testament to local and collaborative engineering expertise.

The upgraded "Lion Cub" is anticipated to serve the nation's skies for years to come, reinforcing the SLAF's operational capabilities at a time when regional security dynamics continue to evolve.

A Proud Day for the Sri Lanka Air Force

Defence observers and aviation enthusiasts alike have welcomed the news as a demonstration of the SLAF's technical proficiency and forward-looking approach to national security. The first test flight of the Kfir C12 is expected to be followed by further evaluation phases before the aircraft is cleared for full operational deployment.

The achievement underscores Sri Lanka's determination to maintain a self-reliant and capable air force, capable of safeguarding the nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity well into the future.

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