Raising Judges' Retirement Age Will Leave a Dark Mark on President AKD's Legacy, Critics Warn

A move to increase the retirement age of judges in Sri Lanka is drawing sharp criticism from legal and political observers, with many warning that such a decision risks casting a long shadow over President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's legacy and undermining public trust in the country's judiciary.

A Controversial Proposal

The proposal to extend the retirement age of judges has sparked considerable debate across Sri Lanka's legal fraternity and political circles. Critics argue that the move, if pushed through, could be perceived as an attempt to manipulate the composition of the bench in ways that serve political interests rather than the cause of judicial independence.

Observers note that any government interference — real or perceived — in the structure and tenure of the judiciary poses serious risks to the rule of law, a cornerstone of democratic governance that President Dissanayake himself has repeatedly championed since taking office.

Warnings Over Presidential Legacy

Political analysts are cautioning that the retirement age amendment could become one of the defining controversies of the Dissanayake administration. For a president who swept to power on a wave of public demand for clean governance, transparency, and systemic change, being associated with a move that raises questions about judicial independence could prove deeply damaging.

Critics have described the proposal as one that will "taint" the President's legacy, suggesting it contradicts the very principles of accountability and institutional integrity that brought him to power.

Legal professionals have stressed that the independence of the judiciary must be safeguarded above political considerations, warning that history will judge harshly any administration seen to have compromised that independence.

Broader Implications for Judicial Independence

Sri Lanka's judiciary has long been at the centre of political debates, with successive governments facing accusations of attempting to influence the courts. Many fear that altering the retirement age of sitting or prospective judges could be used as a tool to extend the tenure of favourable appointees or delay the elevation of others.

Concerns have been raised about the timing and motivation behind the proposed change.

Legal experts warn it could set a dangerous precedent for future administrations.

Civil society groups are calling for full transparency and public consultation before any such amendment is enacted.

As public scrutiny intensifies, pressure is mounting on the Dissanayake administration to provide clear justification for the proposal and to demonstrate that it serves the interests of justice rather than political expediency. How the government responds in the coming days is likely to have significant consequences for its credibility both at home and abroad.