Police Urge Organisers to Drop Kavadi Dance From Devinuwara Vishnu Devalaya Perahera Amid Underworld Tensions

Police have stepped in to recommend the removal of the traditional Kavadi dance from the upcoming Devinuwara Sri Uthpalawanna Vishnu Devalaya perahera, citing concerns rooted in an ongoing underworld dispute that threatens to disrupt the historic religious procession scheduled for July.

Security Concerns Drive Recommendation

Law enforcement authorities have advised perahera organisers to exclude the Kavadi dance segment from this year's festivities, warning that tensions linked to criminal underworld rivalries could spill over into the event and endanger participants and spectators alike.

The Devinuwara Sri Uthpalawanna Vishnu Devalaya perahera is one of the most revered religious processions in southern Sri Lanka, drawing large crowds of devotees and observers each year. The Kavadi, a devotional dance form with deep cultural and religious significance, has long been a cherished part of such celebrations.

Underworld Rivalry Casts Shadow Over Religious Event

According to police, the dispute involves underworld elements with a direct connection to groups participating in or associated with the Kavadi dance segment of the procession. Authorities believe the presence of these individuals during the public event could create a volatile situation, putting the safety of the general public at serious risk.

Police have communicated their concerns formally to the organisers of the perahera, urging them to consider the security implications carefully before proceeding with that particular segment of the event.

Organisers Facing Difficult Decision

The recommendation places the devalaya's organising committee in a delicate position, as removing an established cultural and devotional component from a beloved public perahera is not a decision taken lightly. The Kavadi dance holds spiritual importance for many devotees, and its exclusion is likely to disappoint a significant portion of the gathering faithful.

However, police have made clear that maintaining public order and ensuring the safety of all attendees must take priority, particularly given the current underworld climate surrounding the event.

No arrests directly connected to the threatened disruption have been reported at this stage, but authorities are said to be closely monitoring the situation as the July procession date approaches. Further updates from both police and the devalaya organisers are expected in the coming days.

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