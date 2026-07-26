Sri Lankan Father and Son Rescued After 36 Days Lost at Sea off Bangladesh Coast

Miraculous Rescue After More Than a Month Adrift

A Sri Lankan father and son have been found alive and rescued off the coast of Bangladesh after spending an extraordinary 36 days adrift at sea, in what authorities are describing as a remarkable survival story.

A Desperate Ordeal at Sea

The two men, whose identities have not been fully disclosed, endured over a month on the open ocean before being located by rescuers operating in Bangladeshi waters. The pair survived conditions that would test the limits of human endurance, adrift without a stable vessel or reliable means of navigation for more than five weeks.

Relief for Families Back Home

News of the rescue has brought immense relief to the family members and loved ones who had been anxiously waiting for word of the missing duo back in Sri Lanka. The prolonged disappearance had raised grave fears for their safety.

Authorities Respond

Bangladeshi maritime authorities were involved in the rescue operation, and Sri Lankan officials have been informed of the situation. It is expected that the two survivors will be provided with medical attention and consular assistance before arrangements are made for their return home.

This incident once again highlights the very real dangers faced by individuals at sea and serves as a sobering reminder of the perilous conditions that can arise in open waters across the Bay of Bengal and surrounding regions.

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