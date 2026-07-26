UNP Slams COPF Report, Alleges Cover-Up of Senior Officials in USD 2.5 Million Cyber Fraud Case

The United National Party (UNP) has launched a sharp attack on the Committee on Public Finance (COPF) and its report concerning an alleged USD 2.5 million cyber fraud, accusing the committee of deliberately shielding senior government officials implicated in the scandal.

UNP Raises Alarm Over Report's Findings

The UNP's criticism centres on what the party describes as a deliberate effort within the COPF report to deflect accountability away from high-ranking officials who it believes bear responsibility in connection with the cyber fraud incident. Party representatives have argued that the report falls short of the transparency expected from a public finance oversight body of this stature.

The alleged fraud, valued at approximately USD 2.5 million, has drawn significant public attention and raised serious questions about financial governance and accountability within state institutions. The UNP contends that those at the highest levels of the relevant institutions must not be allowed to escape scrutiny behind what it characterises as an inadequate parliamentary inquiry.

Calls for Greater Accountability

The party has called for a more thorough and independent investigation into the matter, insisting that the COPF report as presented does not go far enough in identifying and holding responsible the senior figures allegedly involved.

The UNP alleges the COPF report was structured in a manner that protects certain senior officials from being named or held accountable.

The party is demanding a transparent reinvestigation into the full circumstances surrounding the USD 2.5 million cyber fraud.

UNP representatives have urged relevant authorities to look beyond the current report and pursue the matter independently.

Wider Concerns Over Financial Oversight

The controversy has reignited broader concerns among opposition parties and civil society groups about the effectiveness of Sri Lanka's parliamentary oversight mechanisms when it comes to financial crimes involving state institutions. Critics argue that committees tasked with examining public finances must operate with complete independence and without political interference if they are to maintain public trust.

The UNP has made clear that it will not accept any report that it believes is designed to protect influential individuals at the expense of justice and public accountability.

As pressure mounts from the opposition, the matter is expected to draw further debate in parliament, with the UNP signalling its intention to continue pushing for full disclosure and accountability in the handling of the alleged cyber fraud case.

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