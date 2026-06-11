Home Lands Group Stakes US$150 Million on Port City Colombo in Bold Twin-Tower Bid for Global Investors

Sri Lanka's real estate sector is bracing for a landmark moment as Home Lands Group prepares to unveil a US$150 million twin-tower residential development within Port City Colombo, marking what is set to become the largest private real estate investment in the country's history.

A High-Stakes Wager on Port City's Potential

The ambitious project represents a significant vote of confidence in Port City Colombo, the sprawling reclaimed land development off the Galle Face seafront that has been positioned as Sri Lanka's answer to regional financial and business hubs such as Singapore and Dubai. Home Lands Group's decision to commit such a substantial sum signals the company's belief that the project can attract serious international property capital, even as Sri Lanka continues its broader economic recovery.

The twin-tower residential complex is expected to be formally announced in the coming period, with the development targeting not only local high-net-worth buyers but, crucially, global property investors seeking opportunities within Port City's special economic zone framework.

Testing Foreign Investor Appetite

Industry observers note that the scale of the investment will serve as a key indicator of whether Port City Colombo can successfully position itself as a credible destination for foreign real estate capital. Sri Lanka's economic turbulence in recent years has made overseas investors cautious, and developments of this magnitude carry symbolic as well as financial weight.

The investment totals US$150 million, making it the largest private real estate commitment in Sri Lanka to date

The development consists of twin residential towers located within Port City Colombo

Home Lands Group is targeting both local and international property investors

Home Lands Group's Growing Footprint

Home Lands Group has long been one of Sri Lanka's most prominent real estate developers, with a track record spanning residential and commercial projects across the island. This latest venture, however, represents a considerable step up in scale and ambition, placing the company firmly at the forefront of the country's effort to reinvent itself as a destination for premium, internationally oriented real estate investment.

The upcoming unveiling of the twin-tower project is expected to draw significant attention from property investors across Asia and beyond, as Port City Colombo continues to build its profile as a next-generation urban and financial district.

For Sri Lanka, the success or failure of projects such as this one will be closely watched as a barometer of the nation's broader capacity to rebuild investor confidence and attract the foreign capital flows that remain essential to its long-term economic revival.