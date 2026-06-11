Easter Attack Families Rally in Colombo, Demand Accountability as Probe Faces Fresh Threats

Relatives of those killed and injured in the devastating 2019 Easter Sunday bombings took to the streets in Colombo this week, staging a protest against what they describe as deliberate attempts to derail the ongoing investigation into one of Sri Lanka's worst terrorist attacks.

Families Refuse to Be Silenced

The demonstration brought together grieving families who lost loved ones in the coordinated suicide bomb attacks of April 21, 2019, which targeted three churches and three luxury hotels, killing more than 260 people and wounding hundreds more. The protesters expressed deep frustration at what they see as powerful forces working behind the scenes to obstruct justice and prevent the full truth from emerging.

Demonstrators gathered holding placards and demanding that authorities allow a free, fair, and unimpeded investigation to proceed without political interference. Many voiced anger that, years after the tragedy, those ultimately responsible have still not been fully held to account.

Concerns Over Obstruction of Justice

The protest reflects mounting anxiety among victim families that the probe into the attacks is being systematically undermined. Concerns centre on allegations that certain individuals and interests are attempting to slow or suppress key aspects of the investigation, preventing a comprehensive picture of the conspiracy from being established before the courts.

Families are calling for transparent judicial proceedings without delay

Protesters demand that all suspects, including alleged masterminds, face justice

Demonstrators urged the government to resist any pressure to compromise the probe

A Nation's Wound That Has Not Healed

The Easter Sunday attacks remain one of the most traumatic events in modern Sri Lankan history. The bombings, carried out by local Islamist extremists with alleged foreign links, shattered the relative peace the country had enjoyed after the end of its civil war in 2009.

For the families of the victims, the pursuit of justice is not merely a legal matter — it is a moral obligation that the Sri Lankan state owes to those who perished and to the nation as a whole.

Civil society groups and human rights organisations have repeatedly warned that delays and obstructions in the investigation risk sending a dangerous message of impunity. The families' protest is the latest signal that ordinary Sri Lankans who bore the heaviest personal cost of that tragedy are unwilling to let the matter fade into political obscurity.

The government has yet to issue a formal response to the specific allegations raised by protesters regarding interference in the investigation. Legal proceedings related to the attacks remain ongoing in Sri Lankan courts.