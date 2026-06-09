NPP Lawmaker Vows to Drag BBC Sinhala Report Before Parliament's Privileges Committee

A report published by BBC Sinhala has drawn a sharp reaction from National People's Power (NPP) parliamentarian Lakmali Hemachandra, who has threatened to refer the article to Parliament's Committee on Privileges, signalling a fresh flashpoint between the ruling party and the media.

MP Targets BBC Sinhala Over Published Article

MP Hemachandra announced her intention to place the BBC Sinhala report before the Parliamentary Committee on Privileges, a powerful body that investigates matters deemed to be in contempt of Parliament or its members. The move represents one of the more assertive responses by an NPP legislator toward media coverage since the party came to power.

The Privileges Committee holds significant authority within Sri Lanka's parliamentary framework, with the ability to summon individuals and recommend punitive action where a breach of privilege is found to have occurred.

Tensions Between Government and Press

The threat comes at a time when the relationship between Sri Lanka's new administration and the country's press corps is under close scrutiny. Press freedom advocates and journalists have consistently called on the government to uphold media independence, and moves to invoke parliamentary privilege against news organisations are likely to renew those concerns.

Critics argue that referring media reports to the Privileges Committee risks creating a chilling effect on journalism, particularly when coverage touches on the conduct or statements of elected officials.

A Tool Rarely Used Against Media

While the Privileges Committee has historically been invoked in disputes between lawmakers themselves or in cases involving alleged obstruction of parliamentary duties, its use as a mechanism against media reporting remains a contentious and relatively uncommon step in Sri Lankan political practice.

The development is expected to attract further attention from civil society organisations and media rights groups operating within the country, as well as from international press freedom bodies that monitor Sri Lanka's democratic institutions.

Further details regarding the specific content of the BBC Sinhala article that prompted MP Hemachandra's response, as well as any formal steps taken toward lodging a complaint with the committee, are awaited.