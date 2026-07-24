Macquarie CEO Shemara Wikramanayake, of Sri Lankan Heritage, to Step Down with Share Holdings Exceeding US$260 Million

Shemara Wikramanayake, the Sri Lankan-origin executive who has led global financial powerhouse Macquarie Group as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, is set to retire from her position — departing with a share portfolio valued at more than US$260 million.

A Trailblazer at the Helm of a Global Giant

Wikramanayake's tenure at Macquarie has been widely regarded as transformative. She took the reins of the Sydney-based asset management and financial services group in 2018, becoming one of the most prominent female chief executives in the global finance industry. Her leadership guided the firm through a period of significant growth, cementing Macquarie's reputation as a leading infrastructure and asset management powerhouse on the world stage.

Her retirement marks the end of an era for the institution, which has flourished under her stewardship. The announcement has drawn considerable attention not only in Australia but also in Sri Lanka, where many take pride in her achievements as a figure of Sri Lankan heritage who rose to the very top of international finance.

A Remarkable Personal Fortune Built Over Decades

Among the most striking aspects of her departure is the scale of her accumulated share holdings in Macquarie Group, which are reported to exceed US$260 million. This figure reflects both the long-term incentive structures typical of senior executive roles at major financial institutions and the substantial appreciation of Macquarie's share value over the years she has been associated with the company.

Wikramanayake joined Macquarie in 1987 and spent more than three decades rising through its ranks before ascending to the top role. Her deep institutional knowledge and strategic acumen were widely credited with positioning Macquarie as a dominant force in global infrastructure investment.

Pride for Sri Lanka

For Sri Lanka, Wikramanayake's career has long served as a source of national pride. Born to Sri Lankan parents, she represents a generation of diaspora professionals who have made their mark on the global stage. Her success story has frequently been cited in discussions about Sri Lankan talent and potential in international business and finance circles.

As she prepares to step down, tributes are expected to pour in from across the financial world, recognising a career that redefined what was possible for women — and for professionals of Sri Lankan heritage — in global finance.

What Comes Next

Macquarie Group is expected to announce details regarding the leadership transition in due course. The identity of her successor and the timeline for the handover are expected to be closely watched by investors and industry observers, given the scale and strategic complexity of the organisation she has led.

Wikramanayake's retirement closes a remarkable chapter — not just for Macquarie, but for the broader narrative of Sri Lankan excellence on the world stage.