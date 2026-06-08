Viral Image of Sri Lankan PM Harini Honouring Bollywood Actor Is AI-Generated, Fact-Checkers Confirm

A digitally manipulated image purportedly showing Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya honouring Bollywood actor Rohit Shetty's fictional character Sooryavanshi has been confirmed as artificially generated, according to fact-checkers who investigated the widely circulated photograph.

The Image That Fooled Thousands

The image spread rapidly across social media platforms, with many users in Sri Lanka and beyond accepting it at face value. The photograph depicted Prime Minister Amarasuriya in what appeared to be an official ceremony, appearing to bestow recognition upon the popular Bollywood figure — a claim that raised eyebrows among those familiar with diplomatic protocol.

What Fact-Checkers Found

Upon closer examination, fact-checkers determined that the image bears the hallmarks of artificial intelligence-generated content. The photograph was not taken at any real event and does not represent any actual interaction between the Sri Lankan Prime Minister and any Bollywood personality.

The image was found to be entirely AI-generated with no basis in reality

No such official ceremony or honouring event took place

The photograph circulated widely before being flagged as misinformation

A Growing Concern

This incident is the latest in a troubling global trend of AI-generated images being used to spread misinformation about public figures, including heads of government. The increasing sophistication of such tools makes it progressively more difficult for ordinary social media users to distinguish between authentic photographs and fabricated ones.

The rapid spread of this image underscores the urgent need for digital literacy and critical thinking when consuming content on social media platforms.

Members of the public are urged to verify images and claims through credible fact-checking organisations before sharing content involving public figures, particularly those in positions of political authority. Sri Lankan authorities and media watchdogs have repeatedly called for greater vigilance in identifying and reporting AI-generated disinformation circulating online.