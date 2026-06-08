Three Sri Lankans Kidnapped in Ethiopia Rescued Unharmed in Police Raid

Three Sri Lankan nationals who were abducted in Ethiopia have been successfully rescued following a coordinated police operation in the country, authorities have confirmed.

The three individuals were freed unharmed after law enforcement carried out a targeted raid, bringing a swift end to what had been a deeply alarming ordeal for the victims and their families.

Rescue Operation a Success

Details surrounding the circumstances of the abduction and the specific location of the rescue operation have not yet been fully disclosed, however authorities confirmed that all three Sri Lankan nationals were recovered in good health following the police intervention.

The rescue operation reflects the efforts of Ethiopian law enforcement in responding to the kidnapping of foreign nationals within the country's borders.

Concern for Sri Lankans Abroad

The incident has once again drawn attention to the safety and security challenges faced by Sri Lankan nationals living and working overseas. Kidnappings targeting foreign nationals in certain parts of Africa have been an area of growing concern for governments and families alike.

The Sri Lankan government has yet to issue an official statement regarding the identities of the rescued individuals or the diplomatic steps taken during the crisis.

Further details are expected to emerge as investigations into the abduction continue.