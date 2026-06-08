Three Sri Lankan Nationals Rescued After Being Held Hostage in Ethiopia

Hostage Ordeal Ends for Sri Lankan Citizens Abroad

Three Sri Lankan nationals who were held hostage in Ethiopia have been successfully rescued, bringing relief to their families and raising fresh concerns about the safety of Sri Lankan citizens working and travelling overseas.

The rescue marks a significant development in what had been a deeply distressing situation for those involved and their loved ones back home. Details surrounding the circumstances that led to the hostage-taking, as well as the identity of those responsible, have not been fully disclosed at this stage.

Growing Concerns Over Sri Lankans Abroad

The incident highlights the vulnerabilities faced by Sri Lankan nationals in certain regions of Africa, where political instability and criminal activity have posed risks to foreign workers and travellers in recent years.

Sri Lanka's foreign employment sector sends thousands of citizens abroad annually in search of better economic opportunities, and incidents such as this serve as a stark reminder of the dangers that can accompany work and travel in volatile regions.

Authorities Urged to Strengthen Protections

Civil society groups and concerned citizens are expected to call on the Sri Lankan government to:

Strengthen consular support for Sri Lankans living and working in high-risk countries

Improve pre-departure briefings and awareness programmes for migrant workers

Establish faster emergency response mechanisms for hostage and crisis situations abroad

The rescued individuals are expected to receive necessary support and care following their ordeal. Further information on their condition and the circumstances of the rescue is anticipated to be released by the relevant authorities in due course.

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