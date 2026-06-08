Ten Hurt as Bus Crashes Near Pinnaduwa Interchange on Southern Expressway

At least ten people sustained injuries after a bus met with an accident near the Pinnaduwa interchange on the Southern Expressway, authorities confirmed.

Incident on Southern Expressway

The accident occurred as the bus was travelling along the Southern Expressway when it crashed in the vicinity of the Pinnaduwa interchange. Emergency services responded to the scene following the collision, attending to those who were hurt as a result of the impact.

Casualties Reported

A total of ten individuals were reported injured in the incident. The extent of the injuries sustained by those involved has not been fully detailed, though emergency personnel were deployed promptly to provide assistance and transport the wounded to medical facilities.

Southern Expressway Safety Concerns

The Southern Expressway, which connects Colombo to the southern regions of Sri Lanka, has been the site of several road accidents in recent years, raising ongoing concerns about road safety and driver conduct on the country's high-speed road network.

Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash near Pinnaduwa to determine the cause of the accident. Further details are anticipated to emerge as the inquiry progresses.