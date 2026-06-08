Sri Lanka's Banking Sector Flashes Red as Credit-to-Deposit Ratio Crosses Critical 70% Threshold

Sri Lanka's banking sector is facing renewed scrutiny after a key financial indicator crossed a critical benchmark, with the industry's credit-to-deposit ratio breaching the 70% mark amid a surge in lending activity that has prompted warnings of growing systemic risk.

A Milestone That Demands Attention

The credit-to-deposit ratio — a closely watched metric that measures how much of a bank's deposit base is being channelled into loans — has climbed beyond 70%, signalling that Sri Lankan banks are lending at a pace that some financial observers believe warrants caution. When this ratio rises sharply, it can indicate that banks are stretching their liquidity buffers, leaving them more exposed should deposits contract or loan defaults rise unexpectedly.

What the Numbers Mean for Ordinary Sri Lankans

While rising credit activity often reflects growing economic confidence and increased borrowing by businesses and households, a rapid escalation in lending without a proportional growth in deposits can create vulnerabilities within the financial system. Analysts warn that if loan repayment rates deteriorate — particularly in an environment where many Sri Lankans are still recovering from the economic crisis of recent years — the pressure on banks could intensify considerably.

Systemic Risk Concerns Mount

Financial sector specialists have raised flags over the speed at which the ratio has climbed, noting that the concern is not lending itself, but the pace and quality of that lending. Key risks highlighted include:

Reduced liquidity buffers available to banks during periods of financial stress

Potential exposure to non-performing loans if borrowers struggle to repay

Increased vulnerability should there be sudden pressure on deposit levels

The broader knock-on effect on financial stability if multiple institutions face stress simultaneously

Regulators Expected to Monitor Closely

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka is expected to keep a watchful eye on credit growth trends as part of its broader mandate to maintain financial system stability. Regulatory authorities have in the past introduced macroprudential measures to cool excessive lending when deemed necessary, and market watchers believe the current trajectory may prompt closer supervisory engagement with commercial banks.

A healthy credit-to-deposit ratio reflects a balance between productive lending and maintaining sufficient liquidity — crossing the 70% threshold is not inherently alarming, but the speed of that crossing is what draws concern from risk analysts.

A Delicate Balancing Act

Sri Lanka's banking sector has been working to rebuild its footing following the country's worst economic crisis in decades, which saw foreign exchange reserves collapse, inflation soar, and public confidence in financial institutions tested. A recovery in private sector credit is generally welcomed as a sign of returning economic momentum, but stakeholders stress that growth must be measured and sustainable.

For now, all eyes will be on whether the upward trajectory of the credit-to-deposit ratio continues, and what steps regulators and financial institutions take to ensure that the enthusiasm for lending does not outpace the system's capacity to absorb risk.