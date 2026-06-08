Sri Lanka Rolls Out Island-Wide Mosquito Control Drive as Dengue Cases Surge

Authorities Move to Contain Growing Dengue Threat

Sri Lanka has launched a comprehensive nationwide mosquito control campaign in response to a concerning rise in dengue fever cases across the island, health authorities have announced.

The initiative signals a heightened level of urgency from the government as dengue transmission rates climb, prompting officials to take coordinated action spanning multiple districts and administrative regions.

A Coordinated Public Health Response

The campaign is designed to target mosquito breeding grounds at their source, with health workers and local government officials working in tandem to inspect and clear stagnant water sites — the primary habitats where the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the carrier of the dengue virus, reproduces.

Authorities are urging residents island-wide to play their part in the effort by taking simple but effective preventive measures at home and in their communities.

What the Public Can Do

Remove or empty containers that collect stagnant water around homes and gardens

Ensure water storage tanks and barrels are tightly covered at all times

Clear blocked drains and gutters regularly

Use mosquito repellents and protective clothing, particularly during dawn and dusk

Seek immediate medical attention if dengue symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, or joint pain develop

A Recurring Seasonal Challenge

Dengue fever remains one of Sri Lanka's most persistent public health challenges, with outbreaks typically intensifying during and after periods of heavy rainfall when standing water becomes widespread. The disease places significant strain on the country's healthcare system each year, affecting thousands of individuals across all age groups.

Health officials have stressed that early detection and community participation are critical to reducing the spread of the virus and preventing fatalities.

The public is encouraged to cooperate fully with health inspectors conducting visits in their areas and to report potential mosquito breeding sites to local authorities without delay.

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