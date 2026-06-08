SJB Launches Civil Society Movement to Counter Authoritarian Tendencies in Sri Lanka

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has taken a significant political step by launching a new civil society movement aimed at combating what the party describes as growing authoritarian tendencies within Sri Lanka's governance landscape.

A New Front in the Opposition's Battle

The move signals a broader strategy by the SJB to extend its reach beyond traditional parliamentary opposition and build grassroots momentum among ordinary citizens, civil activists, and community leaders across the island.

The newly established movement is intended to serve as a platform for Sri Lankans who are concerned about democratic backsliding, the erosion of civil liberties, and the concentration of power within the current administration.

Rallying Citizens Around Democratic Values

Senior SJB figures have emphasised that the movement will not function purely as a political vehicle, but rather as an inclusive civic space where individuals from diverse backgrounds can unite around shared democratic principles.

The party has framed the initiative as a direct response to what it sees as an urgent need to safeguard democratic institutions and fundamental freedoms in Sri Lanka.

The launch reflects a growing concern among opposition circles that checks and balances essential to a functioning democracy are being steadily undermined, a charge the ruling administration has not yet formally addressed in response to this development.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Political Landscape

Political analysts are likely to view this development as part of the SJB's broader effort to consolidate public support ahead of future electoral contests, while simultaneously positioning itself as the primary guardian of democratic governance in the country.

The movement aims to engage civil society organisations, academics, and community activists.

It will focus on raising public awareness about democratic rights and institutional accountability.

The SJB hopes to use the platform to build a wider coalition against what it terms authoritarian governance.

As Sri Lanka continues to navigate a complex political and economic environment, the emergence of this civil society initiative is expected to draw both support and scrutiny from various quarters of the public and the political establishment alike.