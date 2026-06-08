Sampath Bank Makes History With First Branch Opening in Colombo Port City

Sri Lanka's Sampath Bank has taken a significant step in expanding its footprint by opening its first ever branch within the Colombo Port City, marking a landmark moment for both the financial institution and the ambitious urban development project.

A Strategic Move Into Sri Lanka's Newest Financial Hub

The branch opening signals Sampath Bank's confidence in Colombo Port City as an emerging centre for commerce and finance in South Asia. The newly established outlet positions the bank to serve the growing community of businesses, investors, and residents taking up residence within the sprawling coastal development.

Colombo Port City, built on reclaimed land adjacent to the Sri Lankan capital, has been steadily attracting both local and international enterprises seeking to capitalise on its special economic zone status and modern infrastructure. Sampath Bank's entry into this space underscores the increasing commercial viability of the development.

What This Means for Customers and the Port City Ecosystem

With a physical presence now established inside Port City, Sampath Bank customers operating within the zone will have direct access to the bank's full range of financial services. This is expected to ease day-to-day banking operations for the businesses and professionals who have set up within the precinct.

Greater banking accessibility for Port City-based businesses

Support for foreign investors operating within the special economic zone

Enhanced financial services infrastructure within the development

The move also reflects a broader trend of established Sri Lankan financial institutions recognising the long-term potential of Colombo Port City as a driver of economic growth for the country.

Sampath Bank Strengthens Its National Presence

Sampath Bank has long been regarded as one of Sri Lanka's leading private commercial banks, with an extensive branch network across the island. The addition of a Port City branch further reinforces its position as a key player in the country's evolving financial landscape.

As Colombo Port City continues to develop and attract greater investment, the presence of established local banks such as Sampath is expected to play a crucial role in building the financial ecosystem necessary to support its long-term growth ambitions.