Sampath Bank Makes History With First Branch Launch Inside Colombo Port City

Sampath Bank has taken a significant step forward in expanding its footprint across Sri Lanka's emerging financial landscape by opening its first-ever branch within the Colombo Port City, marking a milestone for both the bank and the ambitious urban development project.

A Strategic Move Into Sri Lanka's Newest Financial Hub

The newly launched branch is positioned to serve a diverse clientele, offering a comprehensive range of banking and financial solutions tailored to meet the needs of both residents and non-residents operating within the Colombo Port City's unique economic zone.

The move underscores Sampath Bank's commitment to aligning itself with Sri Lanka's broader economic ambitions, as the Colombo Port City continues to establish itself as a premier international business and financial destination in South Asia.

Serving a New Generation of Banking Customers

By establishing a presence inside the Port City, Sampath Bank aims to provide seamless access to its full suite of financial products and services for the growing community of businesses, investors, and individuals who have chosen to base themselves within the development.

Banking services available to both residents and non-residents

Full portfolio of financial solutions on offer

Strategic location within the Colombo Port City economic zone

The Colombo Port City, developed on reclaimed land adjacent to the existing Colombo city centre, has been designed to attract international investment and foster a world-class business environment, making it a natural destination for leading financial institutions such as Sampath Bank.

Confidence in Sri Lanka's Economic Future

The branch opening is widely seen as a vote of confidence in Sri Lanka's economic recovery and the long-term potential of the Port City project. As the country continues to rebuild following recent economic challenges, investments of this nature signal growing optimism among domestic financial institutions.

Sampath Bank's expansion into the Port City reflects the institution's forward-looking strategy and its determination to remain at the forefront of Sri Lanka's evolving banking sector.