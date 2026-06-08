Police Tear Down Opposition's Protest Tent Outside Fort Railway Station in Show of Force

Tense scenes unfolded outside the Fort Railway Station in Colombo on Wednesday as police moved in to dismantle a protest structure erected by opposition groups conducting a satyagraha in support of former State Intelligence Service Director Suresh Sallay.

Confrontation at Fort Station

Officers dismantled the tent that had been set up by opposition activists as part of the sit-in demonstration, drawing sharp criticism from those gathered at the site. The move triggered an atmosphere of heightened tension, with protesters and police coming face to face in what witnesses described as a charged standoff.

The satyagraha — a form of nonviolent civil protest — had been organised by opposition factions to express solidarity with Suresh Sallay, the former intelligence chief whose case has drawn considerable political attention in recent weeks.

Opposition Voices Anger

Opposition representatives present at the scene condemned the police action, calling it an attempt by the government to suppress legitimate democratic dissent. They vowed to continue their campaign despite the removal of the structure, insisting that the dismantling of a tent would not silence their movement.

The Fort Railway Station, one of Colombo's most prominent and heavily frequented public landmarks, provided a highly visible backdrop for the protest, amplifying the political significance of the confrontation.

A Politically Charged Climate

The incident reflects the growing friction between the current administration and opposition forces over the handling of cases involving senior figures from previous governments. Suresh Sallay has become a rallying point for opposition groups who argue that politically motivated prosecutions are being pursued against former officials.

Authorities have yet to issue a formal statement explaining the grounds on which the protest structure was removed. The situation remains fluid, with opposition groups signalling that further demonstrations are likely in the days ahead.

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