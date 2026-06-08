Opposition Politicians and Buddhist Clergy Unite in Protest Demanding Release of Detained Activist Sallay

Cross-Community Coalition Takes to the Streets

A rare alliance of opposition political figures and members of the Buddhist clergy gathered in a public demonstration this week, jointly demanding the immediate release of Sallay, a detained activist whose case has drawn significant attention across Sri Lanka's political spectrum.

Unusual Show of Unity

The protest brought together voices from traditionally disparate camps, with opposition parliamentarians standing alongside Buddhist monks in what observers described as an uncommon display of cross-community solidarity. Demonstrators called on authorities to release Sallay without further delay, arguing that the continued detention was unjust and without sufficient legal basis.

Growing Pressure on Authorities

The coalition of protesters made clear their shared position that the detainee's rights were being violated, with speakers at the demonstration urging the government to respect due process and uphold constitutional guarantees. The involvement of the Buddhist clergy lent particular moral weight to the campaign, given the clergy's historical influence in shaping public discourse in Sri Lanka.

Calls for Transparent Legal Process

Participants at the protest demanded not only Sallay's release but also greater transparency regarding the circumstances and legal grounds surrounding the detention. The demonstrators warned that they would intensify their campaign if the authorities failed to respond to their demands in a timely manner.

The development signals a broadening of concern over the case, which has steadily attracted greater public and political scrutiny in recent weeks.

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