Opposition Parties Launch Satyagraha in Colombo Over Detention of Former Intelligence Chief Suresh Sallay

A coalition of opposition political parties took to the streets of Colombo on Monday, launching a satyagraha — a peaceful protest rooted in the tradition of non-violent resistance — to demonstrate against what they have characterised as the inhumane treatment and unjust detention of former State Intelligence Service Director Suresh Sallay.

Protesters Condemn Detention as Political Persecution

The demonstrators gathered in the capital, united in their condemnation of the authorities' handling of the former intelligence chief's case. Opposition figures present at the protest argued that Sallay's continued detention amounts to targeted political harassment, calling on the government to ensure that due process and basic human rights are upheld.

The satyagraha drew participation from several opposition parties, reflecting growing discontent among critics of the current administration over what they describe as the selective and politically motivated use of the justice system against former officials.

Background to the Controversy

Suresh Sallay, who served as a senior figure within Sri Lanka's intelligence apparatus, has been held in custody amid ongoing legal proceedings. His detention has become a flashpoint for opposition groups, who have consistently maintained that the case against him is driven by political motives rather than genuine concerns of national security or law enforcement.

The protest in Colombo underscores the deepening tensions between the ruling government and opposition parties, with the latter increasingly vocal about what they perceive as the erosion of democratic norms and fair legal treatment for individuals associated with previous administrations.

Calls for Transparency and Justice

Speakers at the satyagraha urged the government to demonstrate transparency in its handling of the case and to respect the fundamental rights of all citizens, regardless of their political affiliations or past roles in public service. They warned that failure to do so would further damage public confidence in Sri Lanka's judicial and law enforcement institutions.

The protest is expected to continue as opposition parties signal their intention to maintain pressure on the government until what they consider a satisfactory and just resolution to the matter is achieved.

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