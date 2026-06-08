Opposition Demands Answers Over Rs. 10 Billion in Unspent Ditwah Cyclone Relief Funds

The Opposition has called on the ruling National People's Power (NPP) government to account for why billions of rupees earmarked for victims of the Ditwah cyclone remain untouched in a Treasury account, months after the devastating storm struck Sri Lanka.

Funds Sitting Idle While Victims Wait

According to Opposition parliamentarians, as much as Rs. 10 billion received through the Rebuilding Sri Lanka initiative has yet to be disbursed to communities affected by the cyclone, which caused widespread destruction in late November last year.

The Opposition has questioned why the government has failed to channel these funds to those who are still struggling to recover from the disaster, describing the delay as both alarming and unacceptable given the scale of hardship faced by affected families.

Pressure Mounts on NPP Administration

Opposition members have urged the government to provide a clear and transparent explanation for why the relief money continues to sit in a Treasury account rather than reaching the people it was intended to help.

Critics argue that the prolonged inaction raises serious questions about the administration's commitment to disaster relief and its ability to manage humanitarian funds effectively.

The Ditwah cyclone, which made landfall in late November, left a trail of destruction across affected regions, displacing families and causing significant damage to homes and livelihoods. Survivors have been waiting for meaningful government assistance in the months since.

Calls for Immediate Action

The Opposition has pressed the government to immediately release the funds and ensure they are distributed to verified victims without further delay, warning that continued inaction would only deepen the suffering of already vulnerable communities.

As public pressure grows, all eyes are now on the NPP administration to respond to these concerns and demonstrate that the relief funds will be put to their intended use without further postponement.