Namal Rajapaksa Accuses Government of Deliberately Undermining Sri Lanka's Intelligence Apparatus

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) National Organiser Namal Rajapaksa has levelled serious allegations against the current government, accusing it of deliberately weakening the country's intelligence services.

The opposition politician and son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa made the remarks amid growing concerns over national security, suggesting that the administration's actions — or inactions — have compromised the effectiveness of Sri Lanka's intelligence infrastructure.

Opposition Raises National Security Alarm

Namal's accusations add to a broader chorus of criticism from opposition ranks, who have consistently questioned the government's commitment to maintaining robust security institutions. The SLPP, once the ruling party, has positioned itself as a watchdog on matters of national defence and internal security since moving into opposition.

The intelligence services play a critical role in safeguarding Sri Lanka against internal and external threats, a function that gained heightened public attention following the devastating Easter Sunday attacks of 2019, which exposed significant lapses in intelligence coordination.

Concerns Over Institutional Integrity

Critics argue that any deliberate erosion of intelligence capabilities could leave the island nation vulnerable at a time when regional security dynamics remain complex and unpredictable.

The SLPP has called on the government to provide transparency regarding personnel changes within intelligence agencies.

Opposition members have urged parliament to conduct an independent review of the current state of national intelligence operations.

Namal has indicated that the SLPP intends to raise the matter further through official parliamentary channels.

The government is yet to issue a formal response to Namal Rajapaksa's allegations. Political observers are watching closely to see whether the accusation gains further traction in parliament and among the wider public in the weeks ahead.

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