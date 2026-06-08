Iran Launches Missile Strike on Israel, Targets Military Airbase

IRGC Claims Responsibility for Ballistic Missile Attack

Iran launched a significant missile strike against Israel on Sunday, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claiming responsibility and stating that the attack was directed at Israel's Ramat David airbase, marking a serious escalation in tensions between the two longtime adversaries.

Strike Details

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed it had carried out the strike, identifying the Israeli military installation as the primary target of the assault. The attack sent shockwaves through the region as sirens were reported across parts of Israel following the launch.

Regional Tensions Escalate

The missile strike represents a dramatic intensification of hostilities between Iran and Israel, two nations that have long been engaged in a shadow conflict across the Middle East. The attack has drawn immediate international concern, with world leaders closely monitoring the rapidly developing situation.

Iran's IRGC confirmed it launched the missile attack

Israel's Ramat David airbase was identified as the intended target

The strike occurred on a Sunday, raising regional security alarms

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stated that the strike was deliberately aimed at the Ramat David airbase in Israel.

The international community is watching closely as the situation continues to unfold, with fears that the strike could trigger a broader military response and further destabilise an already volatile Middle East region. Sri Lanka, like many nations, will be monitoring the potential ripple effects on global oil prices and regional stability.

Related Video