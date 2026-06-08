Former State Intelligence Chief Suresh Sallay Hospitalised Amid Ongoing Legal Proceedings

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has informed the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court that former Director of the State Intelligence Service (SIS), Suresh Sallay, has been hospitalised following a deterioration in his health condition.

The disclosure was made during proceedings at the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court, where the CID updated the presiding magistrate on Sallay's current medical situation. The development has drawn significant attention given the high-profile nature of the case surrounding the former intelligence chief.

Health Condition Prompts Hospital Admission

Sallay, who previously served as the Director of the State Intelligence Service, was admitted to hospital after his health reportedly took a turn for the worse. The CID, which is handling investigations related to the former official, brought the matter to the court's attention as part of its ongoing legal obligations to keep the judiciary informed of the status of individuals connected to active cases.

The former intelligence director has been a central figure in legal proceedings that have attracted considerable public interest in Sri Lanka, given his prominent role in the country's intelligence apparatus.

Case Continues Under Court Scrutiny

The Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court has been overseeing proceedings involving Sallay, and the CID's notification regarding his hospitalisation is expected to have implications for the scheduling and continuation of court hearings going forward.

Authorities have not yet issued a detailed statement regarding the nature of his illness or the expected duration of his hospitalisation. Further updates are anticipated as the situation develops and the court determines how to proceed in light of his medical condition.

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