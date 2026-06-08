Colombo Bourse Takes a Hit as ASPI Drops Over 386 Points in Midday Trade

Sri Lanka's stock market retreated sharply during midday trading on Wednesday, with the All Share Price Index (ASPI) shedding 386.34 points, reflecting a broad-based decline across the Colombo Stock Exchange.

Market Sentiment Turns Bearish

The notable drop in the benchmark index points to a cautious mood among investors, as selling pressure mounted across multiple sectors during the first half of the trading session. The decline placed the ASPI firmly in negative territory by midday, raising concerns among market participants about short-term momentum on the bourse.

The Colombo Stock Exchange has experienced periods of volatility in recent months as investors continue to weigh macroeconomic signals, including Sri Lanka's ongoing economic recovery efforts and external financial pressures.

Investor Caution Takes Hold

Analysts have noted that sentiment on the local bourse remains sensitive to a range of factors, including currency movements, interest rate expectations, and broader emerging market trends. A decline of this magnitude during midday trade suggests that selling activity was widespread rather than confined to any single sector.

Market watchers will be closely monitoring whether the index recovers any lost ground before the close of trading, or whether bearish sentiment continues to dominate as the session draws to an end.

Further details on turnover figures, top gainers, and losers are expected to be available once the full trading session concludes for the day.