Sri Lanka's Foreign Reserves Climb to $6.87 Billion in May, Central Bank Reveals

Sri Lanka's gross official reserves continued their upward trajectory in May, reaching US$ 6,873 million, according to the latest data released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

The figure marks a continued strengthening of the country's external financial position, reflecting the progress made in Sri Lanka's ongoing economic recovery efforts following the severe foreign exchange crisis that crippled the island nation in 2022.

A Sign of Stabilising Economic Conditions

The improvement in gross official reserves is widely seen as a positive indicator for Sri Lanka's economic stability. Adequate foreign reserves are critical for a country to meet its international payment obligations, stabilise its currency, and maintain investor confidence.

Sri Lanka's reserves had fallen to critically low levels at the height of its economic crisis, leaving the country unable to finance essential imports such as fuel, medicine, and food. The recovery in reserve levels since then has been one of the key benchmarks monitored by international creditors and financial institutions.

Ongoing Recovery Efforts

The Central Bank's announcement comes as Sri Lanka continues to implement economic reforms under its programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The country has been working to rebuild fiscal discipline, restructure its debt, and restore macroeconomic stability.

Gross official reserves stood at US$ 6,873 million as of May

The data was confirmed and released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka

Reserve growth is considered a key indicator of economic recovery progress

Analysts and policymakers will be closely watching whether this upward momentum in reserves can be sustained in the months ahead, particularly as Sri Lanka navigates its debt restructuring process and seeks to restore full access to international capital markets.

The steady rise in gross official reserves signals that Sri Lanka's economic stabilisation measures are gradually bearing fruit, offering cautious optimism for both citizens and international partners monitoring the country's recovery.

The Central Bank is expected to continue providing regular updates on reserve levels as part of its commitment to transparency during the recovery period.

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