Fake Shakira Concert Poster Targeting Sri Lanka Exposed as Misinformation

A viral social media poster claiming that international pop superstar Shakira is set to perform a live concert in Kandy, Sri Lanka, has been confirmed as entirely fabricated, with fact-checkers urging the public to exercise caution before sharing unverified content online.

The Viral Claim

The poster, which circulated widely across social media platforms, suggested that the Colombian singer and global music icon was scheduled to hold a major concert in the hill capital of Kandy. The image gained considerable traction among Sri Lankan internet users, many of whom expressed excitement at the prospect of a high-profile international performance on home soil.

Verdict: Completely False

Fact-checkers have thoroughly investigated the claim and confirmed that the poster is fake. There is no credible announcement from Shakira's management, her official representatives, or any legitimate concert promoter confirming such an event in Sri Lanka. The concert does not exist.

Why Such Misinformation Spreads

Fabricated event posters featuring celebrity names are a common form of digital misinformation designed to generate viral engagement. These posts often exploit public excitement around popular figures to spread rapidly before the falsehood can be corrected. Key warning signs of fake event posters typically include:

No official announcement from the artist's verified social media accounts

Absence of a named, reputable concert promoter or ticketing platform

Poor graphic design or inconsistent branding

No mainstream media coverage of the event

A Reminder for Sri Lankan Social Media Users

When sensational news seems too exciting to be true, it very often is. Always verify information through official channels before sharing it with others.

Members of the public are strongly advised to check for official confirmation from verified sources before believing or sharing similar claims. Sri Lanka has in recent years seen a notable rise in the spread of misinformation through social media platforms, making digital literacy more important than ever.

Authorities and media organisations continue to encourage responsible sharing habits, particularly when posts involve major public events, celebrity appearances, or anything with the potential to mislead large numbers of people.