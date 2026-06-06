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CBL Group Chairman Ramya Wickramasingha Dies, Company Confirms

06 Jun 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
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CBL Group Chairman Ramya Wickramasingha Dies, Company Confirms

The CBL Group, one of Sri Lanka's leading food and beverage conglomerates, has announced the passing of its Chairman, Ramya Sanath Amaraweera Wickramasingha.

The company confirmed the news in an official statement, marking the loss of one of the country's prominent business figures who played a central role in shaping the CBL Group into the household name it is today.

Wickramasingha served as Chairman of the CBL Group, a diversified enterprise widely recognised for its iconic consumer brands that have become staples in Sri Lankan homes over many decades.

The announcement has been met with an outpouring of condolences from the Sri Lankan business community, reflecting the significant impact Wickramasingha had on the local corporate landscape throughout his distinguished career.

Further details regarding funeral arrangements and tributes are expected to be communicated by the CBL Group in the coming days.

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P
Pasan Liyanage 06 Jun 2026

Who will take over now? Hope the company doesnt go downhill like other family businesses here.

N
Nadeesha Kumari 06 Jun 2026

RIP sir. CBL products were part of every Sri Lankan household genuinely sad news.

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Nimal Fernando 06 Jun 2026

True men. Munchee alone is enough to say what he built for this country.

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