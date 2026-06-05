Sri Lanka's Pathirage Hurls Into History With World-Leading 92.62m Javelin Throw, Surpassing India's Chopra

Sri Lankan javelin sensation Lasith Pathirage has etched his name into the annals of Asian athletics, unleashing a stunning 92.62-metre throw that has not only set the world lead but also propelled him past Indian superstar Neeraj Chopra on the Asian all-time rankings.

A Landmark Moment for Sri Lankan Athletics

The achievement marks a monumental milestone for Sri Lankan sport, as Pathirage's massive throw now stands as one of the finest javelin performances ever recorded by an Asian athlete. By surpassing Chopra — a reigning Olympic and World champion widely regarded as the continent's greatest-ever javelin thrower — Pathirage has signalled a dramatic shift in the balance of power within Asian track and field.

The 92.62-metre effort currently leads all javelin performances globally this season, placing Pathirage firmly in the spotlight ahead of the international athletics calendar's most prestigious competitions.

Climbing the Asian All-Time List

Neeraj Chopra of India has long dominated the Asian javelin landscape, holding numerous records and accolades that have made him a household name across the continent. Pathirage's latest performance has now moved him ahead of the Indian star on the Asian all-time list, a remarkable feat that underscores just how far Sri Lankan athletics has come in recent years.

Pathirage's throw of 92.62m is the current world-leading javelin performance this season.

The throw surpasses Neeraj Chopra's mark on the Asian all-time rankings.

The achievement represents a historic high point for Sri Lankan field athletics.

Pride and Promise for Sri Lanka

The performance is expected to generate enormous excitement among sports fans and officials back home in Sri Lanka, a nation that has traditionally looked to cricket as its primary sporting passion. Achievements of this magnitude in athletics offer a powerful reminder of the island nation's broader sporting potential.

Pathirage's world-leading throw is not merely a personal triumph — it is a statement of intent from a nation ready to compete at the very highest levels of global athletics.

With the world lead in hand and a historic place secured on the Asian all-time list, all eyes will now be on Lasith Pathirage as he prepares for the international competitions ahead, carrying with him the hopes and pride of an entire nation.