BASL Awaits Government Response on Proposed Change to Judges' Retirement Age

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has called on the Government to hold off on moving forward with a proposed constitutional amendment that would alter the retirement age of judges, warning that its serious concerns on the matter have yet to be addressed by the authorities.

BASL Raises Alarm Over Judicial Independence

The BASL, which represents the legal profession in Sri Lanka, has expressed strong reservations about the proposed amendment, urging the Government to engage meaningfully with the concerns raised before taking any further steps. The association has stressed that changes of this nature carry significant implications for the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law in the country.

Despite formally communicating its position to the Government, the BASL noted that it is yet to receive a satisfactory response or any substantive engagement from the relevant authorities regarding the issues it has highlighted.

Concerns Over Constitutional Process

Legal experts and members of the bar have emphasised that any amendment touching on the judiciary must be approached with the utmost care and transparency. The retirement age of judges is considered a critical safeguard against undue political influence over the courts, and alterations to such provisions are viewed as highly sensitive matters in a democratic society.

The BASL has requested that the Government pause the proposed amendment process pending proper consultation.

The association has underscored the need for broader dialogue involving judicial and legal stakeholders.

No formal response from the Government has been received by the BASL as of the time of reporting.

Wider Implications for Sri Lanka's Legal Framework

The standoff between the BASL and the Government has drawn attention to broader questions about the pace and manner in which constitutional changes are being pursued in Sri Lanka. Critics argue that amendments affecting the judiciary should be subject to rigorous public debate and cross-party consensus, rather than being pushed through without adequate consultation with the legal community.

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka has consistently maintained that the independence of the judiciary is a cornerstone of democracy and must be protected from any form of interference, direct or indirect.

The BASL has indicated that it will continue to monitor developments closely and is prepared to take further action if the Government proceeds without addressing the concerns that have been formally placed before it. Legal observers across the country will be watching closely to see how the administration responds in the days ahead.