Indian Cricketer Manjot Kalra Held in Custody Over LPL Bribery Allegations

Indian cricketer Manjot Kalra has been remanded in custody in connection with a bribery investigation linked to the Lanka Premier League (LPL), with his detention extended until July 31.

Cricketer at Centre of LPL Corruption Probe

Kalra, who rose to prominence after scoring a century in the 2018 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup final, finds himself at the heart of a serious corruption case involving Sri Lanka's domestic Twenty20 tournament, the Lanka Premier League.

Authorities have remanded the young cricketer as investigations into alleged bribery activities surrounding the LPL continue to unfold. He is expected to remain in custody until July 31, as investigators work to gather further evidence and examine the full extent of the alleged misconduct.

Blow to Sri Lankan Cricket's Integrity Drive

The development is a significant moment for Sri Lankan cricket administration, which has in recent years worked closely with the International Cricket Council's Anti-Corruption Unit to maintain the integrity of domestic competitions, including the LPL.

The Lanka Premier League, launched in 2020, has attracted international talent and sought to establish itself as a reputable T20 franchise tournament in the region. Corruption allegations of this nature pose a serious challenge to the tournament's credibility and its efforts to attract quality overseas players.

Further details of the specific charges and the circumstances surrounding Kalra's arrest are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses ahead of the July 31 hearing date.

Related Video