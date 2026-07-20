IFC and HSBC Commit $40 Million to Modernise and Green Colombo Port Operations

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, and global banking giant HSBC have jointly committed up to $40 million in financing to South Asia Gateway Terminals (Pvt) Ltd. (SAGT), in a move aimed at transforming the Port of Colombo into a more competitive and environmentally sustainable maritime hub.

A Strategic Investment for Sri Lanka's Economic Gateway

The Port of Colombo stands as the centrepiece of Sri Lanka's trade and logistics infrastructure, serving as a critical transshipment point for cargo moving across South Asia and beyond. The fresh injection of funds from two of the world's most influential financial institutions signals growing international confidence in Sri Lanka's economic potential and its maritime sector in particular.

SAGT, which operates one of the major terminals within the Port of Colombo, is set to utilise the financing to modernise its operations and accelerate efforts to reduce its carbon footprint — a priority that is increasingly shaping investment decisions in the global shipping industry.

Decarbonisation at the Core

Beyond infrastructure upgrades, a central pillar of this investment is the push toward greener port operations. The global shipping and logistics sector faces mounting pressure to align with international climate commitments, and the Colombo port is now being positioned to meet those expectations head-on.

The financing is expected to support initiatives that reduce emissions, improve energy efficiency, and introduce cleaner technologies across terminal operations — steps that could significantly enhance SAGT's appeal to environmentally conscious international shipping lines.

Boosting Regional Competitiveness

Sri Lanka's strategic location along major east-west shipping routes has long made Colombo one of the busiest transshipment ports in Asia. However, increasing competition from regional ports has placed pressure on local operators to continuously upgrade their capabilities and offer world-class services.

This investment is widely seen as a timely boost to the port's long-term competitiveness, helping SAGT maintain and potentially grow its share of regional transshipment volumes at a time when Sri Lanka is working to rebuild its broader economy.

Confidence in Sri Lanka's Recovery

The commitment by IFC and HSBC arrives as Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery following the severe financial crisis of recent years. Major international financial institutions directing capital toward critical infrastructure sends a positive signal to other potential investors watching developments in the island nation.

Port-related investment is considered particularly vital, given that Sri Lanka's economy is heavily dependent on trade, and the efficiency of its port infrastructure directly influences the cost and ease of doing business for importers, exporters, and multinational corporations operating in the region.

With this latest partnership, SAGT is expected to advance its position as a leading terminal operator in South Asia, while contributing meaningfully to Sri Lanka's broader goals of sustainable economic development.