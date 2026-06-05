NPP Government Deceived Tamil Youth to Win Votes, Parliamentarian Alleges

A Sri Lankan parliamentarian has levelled serious accusations against the ruling National People's Power (NPP) government, claiming it deliberately misled Tamil youth in order to secure their votes at the last election, sparking fresh controversy over the administration's conduct toward minority communities.

Allegations of Electoral Deception

The parliamentarian made the pointed remarks in what amounts to one of the more direct criticisms aimed at the NPP since the party swept to power, accusing the government of making promises to Tamil voters — particularly the younger generation — that it never intended to honour. The allegation suggests that the NPP strategically targeted Tamil youth with assurances designed to win electoral support rather than reflect genuine policy commitments.

Such accusations carry significant weight in Sri Lanka's political landscape, where the Tamil community has long sought meaningful political representation and accountability from successive governments in Colombo.

Broader Implications for Tamil-Government Relations

The remarks have reignited debate about the NPP's approach to ethnic reconciliation and minority outreach. Critics argue that courting Tamil voters during election campaigns while failing to follow through on commitments is a pattern that has persisted across multiple governments, and that the NPP is no different despite its reform-oriented image.

Tamil political stakeholders have consistently called for concrete action on issues including devolution of power, accountability for wartime grievances, and equitable economic development in the Northern and Eastern provinces.

Government Yet to Respond

At the time of reporting, the NPP government had not issued a formal response to the parliamentarian's allegations. The claims are likely to intensify scrutiny of the administration's minority policies and its relationship with Tamil constituents ahead of future electoral contests.

Political analysts note that trust between Colombo and Tamil communities remains fragile, and episodes such as this risk further deepening the divide if left unaddressed by those in power.