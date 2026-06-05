FCID Arrests Former Media Secretary of Ex-Minister Wimal Weerawansa

The Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) has arrested Prasad Manju, the former Media Secretary to ex-Minister Wimal Weerawansa, police have confirmed.

The arrest marks the latest development in the FCID's ongoing efforts to investigate financial irregularities linked to individuals associated with former government figures.

Prasad Manju served as Media Secretary to Wimal Weerawansa, the prominent politician and former cabinet minister known for his outspoken nationalist stance in Sri Lankan politics. The specific charges or allegations that prompted the arrest have not yet been fully disclosed by authorities.

FCID Steps Up Scrutiny

The Financial Crimes Investigation Division, which operates under the Sri Lanka Police, is tasked with probing financial fraud, corruption, and related offences. The unit has been active in pursuing cases involving individuals connected to previous administrations.

Further details regarding the nature of the allegations against Manju, as well as information on potential court proceedings, are expected to be released by the FCID in due course.

This development is likely to draw considerable public attention given Weerawansa's high profile in Sri Lankan political circles. Authorities have not indicated whether the investigation extends beyond Manju at this stage.