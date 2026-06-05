Deputy Finance Minister Addresses Public Concerns Over Rising Dollar Exchange Rate

Deputy Finance Minister Anil Jayantha Fernando has moved to reassure the public following a recent uptick in the US dollar exchange rate, stating that the movement does not signal any fundamental deterioration in Sri Lanka's economic stability.

Minister Calls for Calm Amid Currency Fluctuations

Speaking on the matter, Fernando urged citizens and market participants not to draw hasty conclusions from short-term currency movements, emphasising that fluctuations in the exchange rate are a normal feature of open market economies and do not necessarily reflect a broader economic downturn.

The Deputy Finance Minister's comments come at a time when Sri Lankans remain particularly sensitive to currency movements, given the country's recent experience with severe foreign exchange shortages that contributed to the devastating economic crisis of 2022.

Context Behind the Dollar's Movement

The recent strengthening of the US dollar against the Sri Lankan rupee has prompted public concern, with many fearing a return to the instability that previously gripped the island nation. However, Fernando indicated that the government is closely monitoring the situation and is confident in the resilience of the current economic framework.

Sri Lanka has been working to stabilise its economy following the landmark International Monetary Fund bailout programme, which has imposed strict fiscal discipline and reserve management requirements on the country's financial authorities.

Government's Position

The Deputy Minister stressed that the administration remains committed to maintaining macroeconomic stability and that the Central Bank of Sri Lanka continues to manage the foreign exchange market in a responsible and transparent manner.

The recent movement in the dollar rate should not be misinterpreted as a sign of economic regression. We are monitoring the situation carefully and appropriate measures are in place.

Authorities have encouraged the public to rely on official government communications for accurate information regarding the exchange rate and to avoid reacting to speculation or unverified reports circulating on social media platforms.

Sri Lanka's foreign reserves have shown gradual improvement since the height of the economic crisis, and officials say they are cautiously optimistic about the country's continued recovery trajectory.

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