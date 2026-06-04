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Young Man from Kilinochchi Arrested for Performing Pro-LTTE Songs in Jaffna

04 Jun 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
Young Man from Kilinochchi Arrested for Performing Pro-LTTE Songs in Jaffna

Sri Lanka Police have taken a 24-year-old man into custody after he allegedly performed songs that glorified the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), an organisation that remains banned in the country.

Arrest Details

The suspect, a resident of Udayanagar in Kilinochchi, was apprehended by authorities following the performance of the songs in Jaffna. Police confirmed that the individual is 24 years of age and that the arrest was made in connection with content deemed to promote the proscribed militant group.

Background

The LTTE, which waged a decades-long armed conflict in Sri Lanka seeking a separate Tamil homeland in the north and east of the island, was militarily defeated in May 2009. The organisation continues to be classified as a banned entity under Sri Lankan law, and any activity perceived as promoting or glorifying it remains subject to legal action.

Authorities have periodically acted against individuals and groups suspected of expressing public support for the LTTE, particularly in the Northern Province, where the group once held significant control.

Investigation Ongoing

Police have indicated that investigations into the matter are continuing. No further details regarding the specific songs performed or the circumstances of the event have been officially released at this stage.

The arrest has drawn attention amid broader sensitivities surrounding reconciliation efforts and freedom of expression in the post-war north of Sri Lanka.

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