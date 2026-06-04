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Yoshitha Rajapaksa Money Laundering Case Adjourned to July 9 at Colombo High Court

04 Jun 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
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Yoshitha Rajapaksa Money Laundering Case Adjourned to July 9 at Colombo High Court

The Colombo High Court has adjourned the money laundering case filed against Yoshitha Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, to July 9, according to court proceedings.

The case, which has been the subject of prolonged legal proceedings, was postponed as the High Court scheduled the next hearing date for early July. Yoshitha Rajapaksa, who previously served as a naval officer, faces charges related to alleged money laundering activities.

The adjournment continues a pattern of delays that has characterised this high-profile case, which has drawn significant public attention given the prominent political family at its centre.

The Colombo High Court is expected to take up the matter again on July 9, when further proceedings are anticipated in connection with the charges brought against the former president's son.

The case remains closely watched by legal observers and the Sri Lankan public alike, as it forms part of a broader scrutiny of financial conduct associated with individuals connected to the previous Rajapaksa administration.

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