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US Tariff Threat Looms Over Sri Lanka's Export Sector, Chamber Warns

04 Jun 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
US Tariff Threat Looms Over Sri Lanka's Export Sector, Chamber Warns

Industry Leaders Sound Alarm Over Trade Competitiveness

Sri Lanka's export sector faces a serious challenge as newly imposed United States tariffs threaten to undermine the country's competitive edge in one of its most vital trading relationships, the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce (CCC) has cautioned.

The chamber raised concerns that the fresh tariff measures introduced by Washington could significantly weaken Sri Lanka's position in the American market, where the island nation has long depended on preferential access to drive export growth across key industries including apparel, rubber products, and other manufactured goods.

A Critical Moment for Sri Lankan Exporters

The warning comes at a particularly sensitive time for Sri Lanka, as the country continues its fragile economic recovery following the severe financial crisis of recent years. Export revenue remains a cornerstone of the nation's broader stabilisation efforts, making any erosion of market access in the United States a matter of significant national concern.

The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce, which represents a broad cross-section of Sri Lanka's business community, stressed that policymakers and industry stakeholders must act swiftly to assess the full impact of the new tariff structure and explore measures to cushion exporters from potential fallout.

What Could Be at Stake

Among the sectors most vulnerable to the tariff changes are:

  • The garment and apparel industry, which accounts for a substantial share of Sri Lanka's total export earnings
  • Rubber and latex-based products destined for the US market
  • Spices, tea, and other agricultural exports with an established American consumer base

Analysts note that Sri Lanka already competes against lower-cost producers in South and Southeast Asia, and any additional tariff burden could tip the balance in favour of rival exporters from countries not subject to equivalent duties.

Calls for Diplomatic and Policy Response

The CCC has urged the government to engage diplomatically with US authorities to seek relief or exemptions where possible, while simultaneously working to diversify export destinations to reduce over-reliance on any single market. Industry representatives have also called for domestic policy support to help exporters manage increased costs and maintain their pricing competitiveness.

As trade tensions continue to reshape global supply chains, Sri Lanka's ability to adapt swiftly and strategically will be crucial in protecting the livelihoods of the hundreds of thousands of workers employed in its export-driven industries.

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