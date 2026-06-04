Twelve Dead in Sri Lanka Care Home Blaze as Owner Taken Into Custody

A devastating fire tore through a care home in Sri Lanka overnight, claiming the lives of at least 12 people and prompting authorities to take the facility's owner into custody, officials have confirmed.

Deadly Blaze Claims Vulnerable Lives

The fatal inferno broke out at the residential care facility during the night, leaving emergency responders racing against time to contain the blaze and evacuate those trapped inside. The victims, believed to be residents of the home, were among the most vulnerable members of society — people who had been placed in the facility's care.

The fire caused significant casualties, with the death toll confirmed at twelve. Authorities have not ruled out the possibility that the figure could rise as investigations and recovery efforts continue at the scene.

Owner Detained as Investigation Begins

In the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, Sri Lankan authorities moved swiftly, taking the owner of the care home into custody. Officials are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire, including whether proper safety standards and regulations were being observed at the facility.

Questions are already being raised about fire safety protocols, emergency exits, and the overall conditions within the establishment at the time of the incident.

Calls for Urgent Reforms

The tragedy has sent shockwaves across Sri Lanka, reigniting long-standing concerns about the regulation and oversight of privately run care homes throughout the island. Advocacy groups and members of the public have called on the government to:

Conduct immediate inspections of all registered and unregistered care facilities island-wide

Enforce stricter fire safety regulations for residential care homes

Ensure that operators found in violation of safety standards face appropriate legal consequences

Provide greater support and protection for elderly and differently-abled residents in such facilities

Authorities have confirmed that a full investigation is underway and that those responsible will be held accountable under the law.

The government has yet to issue a comprehensive statement on proposed reforms, but pressure is mounting for urgent action to prevent a recurrence of such a catastrophic loss of life.

The families of the deceased are being notified, and grief counselling and support services are expected to be made available to those affected by the tragedy.