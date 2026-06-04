Sri Lanka Calls for Restraint After Kuwait Airport Attack Leaves Three Nationals Injured

Sri Lanka has voiced serious concern following a violent attack on civilian infrastructure at Kuwait International Airport that left three Sri Lankan citizens injured, urging all parties involved to exercise maximum restraint.

Government Responds to Airport Incident

The Sri Lankan government issued a formal statement expressing deep worry over the incident, which targeted one of the region's busiest international transit hubs. The attack, which struck civilian infrastructure at Kuwait International Airport, has drawn widespread condemnation from the international community.

Three Sri Lankan nationals sustained injuries as a result of the assault, prompting Colombo to take immediate diplomatic notice of the situation and reach out through relevant channels to ensure the welfare of its citizens abroad.

Safety of Sri Lankans Abroad a Priority

Sri Lanka reiterated its long-standing position opposing any form of violence directed at civilian targets, emphasising that airports and other public infrastructure must remain protected spaces under international norms and conventions.

The government called upon all relevant parties to de-escalate tensions and refrain from actions that endanger civilian lives, particularly those of foreign nationals who are present in Kuwait for work or travel purposes.

Large Sri Lankan Community in Kuwait

Kuwait is home to a significant Sri Lankan expatriate population, many of whom are employed in the domestic and service sectors. The welfare of this community remains a key concern for the Sri Lankan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which has been monitoring the situation closely.

Authorities have advised Sri Lankan nationals currently in Kuwait to remain vigilant, follow guidance issued by local authorities, and contact the Sri Lankan Embassy in Kuwait if they require consular assistance.

Further updates are expected as the situation develops and more details emerge regarding the nature and origin of the attack.